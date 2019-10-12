SC mom accused in brutal sexual assault of 3-year-old daughter

article

A South Carolina mother is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting her three-year-old daughter so violently that the girl needed surgery.

Quindra Francher Pearson Flournoy, 32, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree and unlawful neglect of a child after warrants stated that she caused significant internal injury to her daughter's genitals on Sep. 25.

The little girl had to undergo surgery due to the severity of the injuries.

Flournoy had custody of the victim and another child at the time of the offense. Both were removed from her custody after the reported incident.

Bond has been denied for both of the charges against Flournoy.