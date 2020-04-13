SC now reporting nearly 3,500 cases of COVID-19, 87 deaths

article

127 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the virus were reported in South Carolina on Monday.

The latest numbers came it just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. There are now nearly 3,500 positive cases in the Palmettos State. Health officials say 87 people have died so far.

Nearly 38,000 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster has faced some backlash in recent days, being one of the last states to issue mandatory orders for people to stay at home. He did it just one week ago, while other states issued the restrictions before the end of March.

North Carolina's stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30.

Officials in SC continue to stress the importance of staying home unless you absolutely have to leave. They ask everyone to practice social distancing, avoid any frequently touched items and continue washing your hands regularly.