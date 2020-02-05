SC parents offer warning after 13-year-old girl dies from flu complications

While there's a worldwide worry over the coronavirus, doctors say people need to stay focused on the danger of the flu.

In the last week, 13-year-old girl being treated for the virus in South Carolina died.

She passed on Friday and tonight her family says people need to take the flu seriously

Arden Bradley was rushed to the hospital when her family realized she was getting worse with flu symptoms.

“I don't think anyone anticipated it to get this bad,” her grandfather told FOX 46.

The South Carolina Department of Health says there have been 52 flu-related deaths this season, including Arden’s.

Health officials continue to pound the message to parents and using preventative care.

“Good handwashing is first. Hand sanitizer works as well. Cover coughs and sneezes. Cough into the bend of your arm,” nurse practitioner Terri St. Clair said.

Doctors also say the number one flu complication leading to death is pneumonia.

“If the patient is getting short of breath wheezing and feeling weak or they're feeling crummy and need some help. It's time to come in and be seen,” said St. Clair.

Arden's family agrees, saying parents should learn from their tragedy.

“Have a kid and they're dealing with this thing called flu, be very aware and cognizant. Take your child... Don't play around with this thing. Take it seriously,” Bradley said.

Doctors say it's best to keep your children home if they are having flu-like symptoms.