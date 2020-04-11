SC receives 100k N95 masks from Apple, McMaster says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - Governor Henry McMaster announced Saturday afternoon that the South Carolina Emergency Management Division received a donation of 100,000 N95 masks from Apple.
McMaster tweeted the news Saturday stating the masks will be distributed throughout the state to health-care professionals and first responders.
On April 11, DHEC reported a total of 3,207 positive cases of COVID-19 and 80 deaths in the state of South Carolina.