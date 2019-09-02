SC residents leaving coast after governor orders evacuations

As Hurricane Dorian nears the East Coast, residents in the storm’s path are quickly evacuating, Many who live along the South Carolina coast are seeking shelter in Charlotte and Rock Hill.

The Chester County rest stop just off of I-77 would normally be filled with mostly vacationers on Labor Day, but today people who live on the South Carolina coast are coming through to escape before Dorian hits.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for the coast beginning at noon on Monday.

“I started packing. We had everything in the car this morning,” Wendy Waers said.

Waers lives on Hilton Head Island. She and everyone else who lives along the South Carolina coast don't have a choice to stay. The governor ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal residents.

People visiting the coast had to cut their vacations short, but they're glad to get away before the traffic jams up. One vacationer said it was already bad in Charleston Monday morning.

“Everything was shut down you couldn't get off the exit if you wanted to you couldn't get on I-95 because that was closed down as well,” she said.

Terry Giffen lives in Beaufort. He's escaping the coast, taking his wife and his dog, Pepper, to Charlotte during the hurricane.

“It's a crazy time. You sit and wonder and watch too much TV and you worry but we can't control we're safe and that's the most important thing,” Giffen said.

He's glad the governor made the call early, reversing the lanes on the interstate and ordering everyone to leave the coast.

“Let's get more people out of town and do it in stages so you don't have that big clog right away and everyone's trying to get off and you run out of gas and all kinds of services are strained."

