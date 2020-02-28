SC voters prepare for Saturday’s critical Democratic primary

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Democratic primary in South Carolina, but is there a clear cut candidate for voters in the Palmetto State?

FOX 46 spoke to voters Friday who say they’re still unsure of who they want to give their support to. Saturday’s vote could trim the number of candidates running for president.

“I didn't know South Carolina carried that much weight but that's good, that's wonderful. That means more people participating,” resident John Riggsbee said.

Riggsbee says he's definitely voting. So is Maria Browning, a few miles away at ‘The Grapevine' restaurant. The question is for whom?

“I keep saying, 'well I’m going to vote for him, umm, no, I can't vote for him, but maybe him,'” said Browning.

“I have definitely a top two and I feel like I've made up my mind, but that can always change between what happens now and tomorrow," another voter said. "Don't worry about electability. Don't worry about November, focus on the primary, vote for the person you love and see what happens."

For many, it'll really come down to the issues.

"We have an employee here that has diabetes and he shouldn't have to worry about paying his mortgage or paying his insulin," said Browning.

Voters told FOX 46 what they're looking for in a candidate.

"Basically getting someone in office that is really for us, and that's looking to help the people. Basically people like myself and other single moms out here," one woman said.

Even Republicans say they're paying close attention.

"Gabbard's the one I find most interesting, but ain't getting none of the press," a Republican voter told FOX 46.

He says no matter what party you're affiliated with, it's important to cast your ballot.

"Regardless of which side of the fence you stand on, go voice your opinion and let it all settle out at the end."

Just no more debates, they say, please.

"After 20 minutes of them all talking over each other, I was just like alright that's enough," another voter said.

With hours left till the polls open, the one thing they do agree on is this:

"At least if I vote, I can complain."