School bus involved in multi-vehicle wreck in northeast Charlotte

At least one lane was shut down Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle wreck involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 along N Tryon Street, north of Sugar Creek Road.

Authorities at the scene told FOX 46 that two students stayed on the school bus involved until they were transferred to another bus to take them to school. No injuries have been reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the bus, No. 1622, was headed to Zebulon B. Vance High School when a vehicle reportedly ran into the back of the school bus. No word if the driver of that vehicle was injured.

