Schools in eastern NC, SC cancel classes as Dorian nears

Classes have been cancelled for several schools in eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the coast.

Anson County schools announced that they would not be open Thursday, Sep. 5 due to the potential damage the storm could bring to the area.

Chesterfield County schools will also be closed tomorrow as the Category 2 storm closes in on the southeast U.S. Rainfall amounts of 1-2" are possible in our far east counties, as well as winds gusts of up to 40 mph.

Several other districts near the coast have cancelled classes as well, such as Bertie County, Carteret County, Craven County, Onslow County and Pitt County.

Some universities say they will also be closed for the storm, including East Carolina University and UNC-Wilmington.

Dorian is expected to weaken during the next couple of days, but the storm will remain a powerful, briging widespread, heavy rain to eastern South Carolina, and the counties east of the Charlotte area Thursday afternoon, lasting through Friday morning.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the North Carolina Mountains as wel. Conditions overall will start to improve by Friday evening.