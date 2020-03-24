Schools, teachers, parents and students navigate virtual learning

North Carolina schools will remain closed until May 15th. That’s the latest mandate from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper who announced Monday, “Today, I will sign an executive order that will close our K-12 public schools across North Carolina for in-person instruction through May 15.”

Now school districts, teachers and families are trying to figure out what learning will look like for the next two months.

“I think one of the big questions that's come up amongst parents is - how will my child be graded?” said former CMS parent Denise Watts.

FOX 46 is getting results, answering parents’ questions and concerns. According to an informational video on the CMS website, graded work isn’t the goal of remote learning.

“We are not talking about engaging students with new content nor are we expecting students to make products that are meant to be graded,” the video says.

CMS officials are hoping parents will get their kids on a schedule, and stay in contact with their teachers. That’s exactly what former CMS principal Denise Watts is doing with her kids.

“Teachers in my sons' schools have been extremely responsive,” she told FOX 46. “In many cases, all it has taken is a simple text message to a teacher or an email.”

Assistant Principal at Central Elementary School in Albemarle, Lindsay Merritt, says they’re doing everything they can to keep in contact with students.

“We are a Title I school, so we know not all of our students have access to computers and things like that,” Merritt said, “so we're doing a lot of Facebook posts, trying to get contact with our parents."

FOX 46 also heard from Quashell Brooks, a senior at South Mecklenburg High School.

“I know a lot of us were concerned about the last few credits we need to graduate,” Brooks told FOX 46.

Officials say they’re working to address those concerns.

“If you are student who was going to graduate with the class of 2020 this June, that you still will graduate this June,” said Mark Johnson, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction.

While teachers are working to make sure kids have access to them.

“My son was on zoom with his entire class this morning,” Watts said.

CMS is also advising parents to get their kids on the supplemental learning website. The material they have for students is to make sure they stay sharp while out of school.