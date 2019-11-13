SCHP: 16-year-old hit, killed on Fort Mill highway

article

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car while walking down a highway in Fort Mill, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Valley Fire and Lancaster EMS were called to SC-160 and Calvin Hall Road across from Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartments for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Sources say when the first law enforcement officer arrived on scene a 16-year old was hit by a vehicle and in grave condition. MedCenterAir Medical Helicopter was immediately launched, but it was determined that the teen was too unstable to be airlifted to the hospital.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead just before 5:00 p.m. His identity is not being released by Lancaster County Coroner’s Office at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.