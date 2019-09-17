Search continues for 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County.

Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen near Bridgeton City Park on Monday afternoon.

The child's mother told police that Alvarez was playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother approximately 30 yards away while she remained inside her car with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old subsequently returned to the car without the missing child.

Bridgeton police said there were reports that the girl was found, but they were false.

Dozens of officers resumed their search near the park Tuesday morning. FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports that authorities will drain a body of water at the park to make sure she is not there.

Police described Alvarez as 3-foot-5 with a medium build and dark colored hair. Alavez was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a floral design and white sandals.

Authorities are treating the incident as a missing persons case, but a criminal investigation is also underway. Investigators say there is nothing to indicate at this time that this is an abduction.

Anyone with information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or call 911.