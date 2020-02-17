Search continues for hiker who went missing along Appalachian Trail in north Georgia

Local and state authorities continue searching for a missing hiker in Dawson County.

Eddie Noonkester, who is from Eden in North Carolina, began a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail Friday. According to Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services, Noonkester has since become disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency.

Officials say Noonkester is on or near the Appalachian Trail approach trail somewhere in Dawson County. They say it is possible that he has wandered off the trail and surrounding National Forest or Park property.

Missing hiker Eddie Noonkester (Source; Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services). Expand

Anyone who comes across someone matching his description is urged to call 911.

Search efforts continued on Wednesday after being called off due to lightning on Tuesday. Officials are looking for volunteers to assist in the search. They ask that you email DCSAR@dawsoncounty.org.