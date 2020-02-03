Search continues for suspect who shot, killed man in Uber

The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man inside an uber and injured another passenger.

"I was just trying to figure out what was going on. I didn't really have a reaction. Seeing something like that you won't have a reaction then and there," a neighbor told FOX 46.

She didn't want to show her face on camera. Just 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside her door, she's still in shock.

1 KILLED, 1 INJURED IN NORTHEAST CHARLOTTE SHOOTING

The woman says she didn't hear the shots but when she opened her door to go to the grocery store, she was in disbelief that someone had been killed just moments earlier.

"Cop cars all around ambulance fire truck the driver side door was open the trunk was open and the airbags were out."

According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

Advertisement

Investigators say someone called 911 saying they had picked up two people for an Uber ride and they were headed to the destination when a car pulled up next to the uber and started shooting at the back of the vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 MOBILE APP

Both passengers were struck. One of them, 19-year-old Jacquez Moore, died at the scene.

"He was just beginning his life."

Uber released a statement in response to the shooting that said in part, "Our thoughts are with the rider and his family after this disturbing shooting. We've reached out to the driver and will be checking on the well being of the other rider involved. We stand ready to support the law enforcement investigation."

"It has to be terrifying. I feel sorry for the driver getting in the middle of that. It's ridiculous."

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.