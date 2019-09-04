Search for a killer: Woman shot to death in east Charlotte

Police are searching for a killer in east Charlotte, after a woman was found shot to death on the side of a remote, secluded stretch of road Wednesday morning.

“To hear something like that happen, it raises alarms,” said Christopher Howard, a parent of a student at nearby Eastway Middle School.

Someone was walking along the dead-end road Wednesday morning when they found the body of a woman, according to police.

Investigators don’t know if the woman was killed on Biscayne Drive in east Charlotte or how long she’d been dead.

“There’s always the possibility that the person was placed here. That becomes part of the investigation of looking at the area around to see if there’s shell casings or drag marks or anything of that case, that is certainly part of the investigation,” said Major Mike Campagna with CMPD.

The victim was found dead right near Eastway Middle School. The school was put on lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning as the crime scene was secured.



“The only reason I came out here is because I couldn’t get in contact with the school,” Howard said.

Howard says he couldn’t reach his daughter or the school right away, so he stopped by the school just to make sure everything was ok.

“Anything can happen and I’m glad they took the precautions of locking down the school for the students’ safety.”

Police say the crime scene had nothing to do with the school, and it was not on school property.

“It’s normally pretty quiet. I haven’t had any issues as far as the neighborhood goes. I’ve been in east Charlotte for about nine years, and this particular side of east Charlotte is pretty good, it’s a decent place to live,” Howard said.

There were a couple of tractor trailer trucks parked along the road where the crime scene was. Police say they’re still trying to find witnesses to help lead them to the killer. It’s unclear how long the woman’s body had been on the road, but investigators don’t believe it’s been there for more than a day.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be able to get closure for this family,” Major Campagna said.

The name of the woman who was killed has not yet been released.

