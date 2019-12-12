Search for suspects who robbed Park Road jewelry store continues

A woman who was out at a busy shopping center Tuesday described the terrifying moments when armed robbers stormed the jewelry store she was in.

She said she didn't want to talk on camera because the crooks haven’t been caught yet.

Wednesday evening, car after car after car rolled through the Park Road Shopping Center, showing just how busy it is at around 6 p.m. But at the same time yesterday, armed suspects were able to rob Brownlee Jewelers with a parking lot full of people.

“The criminals are incredibly brazen in these well-populated areas. I was in a Walmart the other day and they said the bank in there was stood up in the middle of the day,” said Ted Pendleton, who lives in the area.

Pendleton lives in the area and says he's noticed South Charlotte isn't exempt from crime. Charlotte police say at around 5:54 p.m. three men robbed the Brownlee’s at gunpoint and took jewelry while another robber waited in the getaway car.

FOX 46 has learned there were customers inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

“I was surprised because this area is certainly not one where you would think something like that would happen, especially at 6:00 at night. It's scary, but I hope people still love this place,” said Thomas Stuart, who also lives in the area.

Advertisement

Although a scary situation for those who live and shop in the area, they say this won't stop holiday shopping, but will keep them on alert.

“It will make people hold on to their purses a little bit closer,” Pendleton said,

Police have surveillance video of the robbery but they are not releasing it to media at this time. If you were in the area and know what happened call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

