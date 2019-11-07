Search underway for suspect after man murdered in Ballantyne, police say

The search for a suspect is underway after a 45-year-old man was murdered Thursday in the Ballantyne area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle around 3:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for a death investigation.

As they got to the scene, officers found a man with apparent trauma inside of the home. He was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Alvin Fletcher, 45. His family has been notified of his death.

Officers have not commented on suspects at this time. They are continuing to search for and interview witnesses.

CMPD ruled this as the 92nd murder of the year.

LIVE FROM PAPERBARK CIRCLE