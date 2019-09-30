Second arrest made in shooting at Lancaster County nightclub that killed 2, injured 9

article

The second suspect in a shooting at a Lancaster County nightclub that killed two people and injured nine others has been arrested, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Breante Deon Stevens was taken into custody at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is being held in detention facilities of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Stevens will appear before a local judge to decide whether to waive extradition to South Carolina.

“We are pleased Stevens is in custody and look forward to having him back in Lancaster County to face his charges,” Sheriff Faile said on Monday. “His arrest is the culmination of non-stop efforts and cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies."

Stevens, along with Antonia Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill, are both charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Champion has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Aaron Mastafis Harris and Mr. Colvin.

VIDEO: 1 of 2 suspects arrested in Lancaster nightclub shooting

According to the sheriff's office, Stevens is also responsible for the shooting death of Harris and he's been charged with murder in connection to his death.

The deadly shooting broke out around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill located at 1384 Old Charlotte Road in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster. Ten people were shot during the incident. Two of them, both men, were killed, deputies said. A eleventh victim was treated and released at a local medical facility for injuries received in a fall as they fled the club.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” Sheriff Barry Faile said earlier this month.