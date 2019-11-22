Second arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old woman

A second teen was arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman Thursday. The woman’s mother is hoping this arrest could be a step toward answers and justice.

You don't have to go in to Kamil Flores’s home to see how much her daughter Shandiin Sanchez meant to her. You see it in the candles the picture at the door. Her daughter’s name in Navajo meaning sunlight-- a light that hasn't gone out, even in death.

“I literally wake up in the morning and she is the only thing on my mind and I think to myself 'how can I honor you today?”

The last month, for Flores, has been an unimaginable whirlwind. Sanchez was shot to death. Her daughter's alleged killer was arrested and went before a judge. Now a second person a 15-year-old boy has also been connected to her murder.

CMPD CHARGES TEEN WITH WOMAN'S MURDER

CMPD says the teen was located after being caught on an unrelated warrant. For Flores that news is a tragic reminder, but not a surprise.

“There are 15-year-olds running around with guns committing crimes every single day,” Flores said.

Advertisement

Flores wants justice for her daughter, but more importantly, she wants the truth.

“The fact that she died fighting fiercely for something she thought was right for her. It says a lot about who she was.”

Flores told FOX 46 she believes that her daughter was a good person and that daughter's spirit is still around, protecting her.

The candles lit around her home are for her daughter and Flores says they'll stay there to make sure her light shines.

“Her body can't be here in the physical sense, so we want to do for her and continue living through us.”

The name of the 15-year-old charged in this shooting has not been released because of their age.