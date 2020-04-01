Second COVID-19 death reported in Mecklenburg County, 465 cases confirmed

article

Mecklenburg County officials are reporting the second COVID-19 related death.

According to county officials, 465 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are continuing to stress the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

When it comes to going out to grab the essentials, county officials ask that you go alone when possible, reduce the number of trips you have to make by stocking up for the week, avoid touching hard surfaces as much as possible and maintain social distancing.