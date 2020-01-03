Second suspect, 15, arrested in Concord Mills mall shooting that killed teen girl

article

A second arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old girl outside Concord Mills mall last week, Concord Police confirm to FOX 46.

A 15-year-old male juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and felony riot in connection to the fatal shooting of Avenanna Zy’mar Propst.

According to Concord Police, the 15-year-old boy is an acquaintance of suspect Dontae Milton-Black, 18, who was arrested on Jan. 1, 2020 on the same charges.

Dontae Milton Black, 18 , of Charlotte via the Concord Police Department

Propst, 13, was tragically shot and killed around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 outside Concord Mills mall. Officers with the Concord Police Department and deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department were called for reports 'of a fight near the entrance of Dave and Buster's.'

As emergency crews got to the scene, they located Propst suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Propst passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries. Two other teens, both under 16 years old, suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at local hospitals.

According to Concord Police, the mall had been approaching closing time and Milton-Black became involved in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy inside a common area of the mall near GameStop. As the altercation escalated, the 16-year-old boy observed Milton-Black manipulating a firearm in his clothing.

Milton-Black and other teens were directed to exit the mall via Entrance 1 near Sun & Ski Sports and AMC Theatres. The 16-year-old, fearful that Milton-Black was in possession of a firearm, exited through Dave & Buster’s to the parking lot. Upon exiting via Entrance 1, police said Milton-Black observed the 16-year-old outside Dave & Buster’s at which time Milton-Black began to fire in his direction striking two other teen boys and killing Propst.

After being shot, police said the two teenage boys retreated back into Dave & Buster’s for protection and to seek medical attention.

The investigation has also concluded several things, police said:

The two teenage boys and Propst were not involved in the altercation that lead to the shooting nor were they the intended targets.

This incident is in no way related to the homicide of Derron Jordan that occurred earlier in the day on December 28, 2019 on Lincoln Street. The two victims are related, but that's where the connection ends.

The photo that has been circulated on social media of a young black male wearing a red and white checkered “Coca-Cola” jacket/hoodie has no involvement in this incident, police said

Milton-Black is being held at the Cabarrus County Jail without bond. Concord Police said their investigation is continuing in order to identify other individuals that may have been involved.

"The Concord Police Department continues to extend their deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Propst," the department said.