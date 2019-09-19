Second suspect charged in deadly Lancaster shooting

A second person is facing charges in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Rock Hill man over the weekend in Lancaster.

Jonovan Hensely, 19, of Rock Hill, was taken into custody Sunday in connection to the murder of Jaquavious Neely. Neely was shot and killed on the afternoon of Sept. 15 at his child's mother's home on Carmel Road in Lancaster.

Hensely is the second person arrested in the case. Authorities also charged Jarod McNeil, 19, of Rock Hill. McNeil fled the state, but was apprehended in Alabama and extradited back to South Carolina.

Jonovan Hensely (left) and Jarod McNeil (right) have been charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Jaquavious Quandarius Neeley (Photos: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Neely, McNeil, and a male juvenile went to a home Sunday afternoon in a Nissan Altima, which was driven by Hensley. McNeil was armed with a rifle. Neely climbed the front steps and was entering the doorway of the home when he was shot by McNeil, deputies said. McNeil and the juvenile were then driven away from the scene by Hensley in the Altima.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the incident.

Hensely was initially charged with accessory after the fact and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond. On Thursday he was charged with murder. He remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

McNeil, who was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center Wednesday night, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.