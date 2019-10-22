Second suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of Fort Mill teen

article

A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder following the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Fort Mill, according to authorities.

Lexi Campbell, 21, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

The shooting happened at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at an apartment located at 1707 Forest Ridge Drive. A police report states that several people were gathered in front of an apartment when several shots were fired in their direction. A 16-year-old girl was hit, and the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, fled the scene.

16-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN SHOOTING OF FORT MILL TEEN

Fort Mill Police said Campbell provided transportation to the 16-year-old juvenile suspect involved, and was present at the time of the incident, leading to her arrest on Monday, Oct. 21. The 16-year-old girl's current condition is unknown at this time.

Campbell is currently being held at the York County Detention Center without bond.