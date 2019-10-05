Security increased at area movie theatres following threats of mass shootings at ‘Joker’ premiere

Opening weekend for one of the year's biggest movies is finally here, but it came with increased police presence after rumors circulated online concerning mass shootings.

“I’m excited to see it as a thriller type than more of an action type,” one fan told FOX 46.

The Batman spinoff ‘Joker’ is now in theaters. CMPD said earlier in this week that despite there being no active threats in the area, they wouldn’t take any chances following the 2012 Colorado shooting during ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

“Unfortunately, it's been put out. Mainly, it's on the west coast, but however, just to be vigilant, anything happening nationally,” Chief Kerr Putney said during a press conference.

A CMPD cruiser could be scene riding around the AMC Carolina 22 Friday night, but some moviegoers telling FOX 46 they weren't even really aware of the news and weren't worried.

“I hadn’t heard about it actually until we were over at the Dollar Tree and the guy said had you heard about the extra security. I thought he meant they were going to check my bag. It didn’t really phase me too much we are still here.”

For some of the biggest fans, they say it would've been quite a serious threat for them to not be in attendance tonight.

“It didn’t really impact me coming here tonight,” another moviegoer said. “Other than them saying ‘you can’t come in,’ they just said you can’t wear any Joker mask. Unless they shut it down I’m not too concerned about it,”

