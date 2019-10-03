Security to increase at ‘Joker’ weekend premieres as mass shooting rumors swirl online

An increased police presence is expected at theaters across the country this weekend as rumors of a mass shooting happening at the premiere of a new movie circulate.

The dark, gritty Batman spinoff 'Joker' is set to be in theaters this weekend. For movie fans, it's supposed to be one of the biggest movies of the year, but for law enforcement, it's turning into something else.

“You will see a higher presence of us, a stronger presence around movie theaters,’ CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said.

Putney says there are no active threats here, but they don't want to take any chances. The reason for the fear are the threat of potential copycat attacks of the 2012 Colorado theater shooting that happened during a showing 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

“Unfortunately it's been put out. Mainly, it's on the West Coast, but however, just to be vigilant, anything happening nationally,” Putney said.

At least 15 charlotte area theaters are showing 'Joker'. CMPD isn't saying yet how extensive the extra presence will be, but even without them, the theaters will likely be packed.

“I think it's better safe than sorry with bumping up the presence. Do I think there will be a copycat? I don't know,” said Jess Huibregtse.

Many people FOX 46 spoke with say they're either going or are at least considering it.



‘I think it's a good idea. I think I’d be more calm with police there and to stop things,” Judith Reyes said.

The Joker, on screen, is a character of chaos, and everyone says they want that chaos to stay on screen.

“I would feel more comfortable going with the increased security,” Huibregtse said.

