'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's body found decomposed, scavenged by animals in remote part of Oregon: report

Disturbing new details have emerged about Charles Levin, the “Seinfeld” actor whose remains were found in a remote area of Oregon in July weeks after he was reported missing.

According to police documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Levin's son reported him missing on June 28 after the 70-year-old actor called a friend to say he was lost near Cave Junction, Ore. On July 13, his body was found in a slope near the road where it had been partially consumed by what police believe to be turkey vultures. Authorities reportedly had to use a rope and pulley system to retrieve the remains.

Levin, who was in the process of moving from one part of the state to another, is believed to have gotten lost on his way to his new home and accidentally succumbed to the elements after he was unable to find his way back.

Per the new documents, Levin’s orange Fiat was found nearby along with the body of his pet pug, Boo Boo Bear, which was identified by its collar. The area Levin was found is known for having terrain that’s difficult to drive on, with little to no signs and where GPS doesn’t work, the Daily Mail reported.

Authorities believe that Levin was trying to get back home by way of back roads when he got turned around on the notoriously difficult terrain. His car was reportedly damaged as it was found with a broken mirror and dents that appeared to come from hitting trees. Authorities reportedly believe that Levin left his car in an attempt to get help when he fell down the slope and died. His death has reportedly been ruled an accident.

In addition to his role on “Seinfeld,” where he played a mohel (a person who performs circumcisions in the Jewish faith), Levin starred in the TV series “Alice” from 1983 until 1985.

