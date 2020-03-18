Seniors at Salisbury health & rehab center write hopeful messages to family

Residents at a local Salisbury health and rehab facility wrote messages to their loved ones this week amid growing concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus spreading across the United States.

Folks at Health and Rehab at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury shared messages on Monday, March 16 with their families on the community's Facebook page.

"We may be keeping our distance inside the building, but that doesn’t mean our hearts aren’t full of love. Here are some sweet words from some wonderful folks. We will work on getting messages from all of the residents in our building as the week goes on. We all send a little love and prayers to all of the families that are missing their loved ones during this time," Health and Rehab at Trinity Oaks shared.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Health and Rehab at Trinity Oaks

