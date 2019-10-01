Serial Statesville burglar held at gunpoint by homeowner

article

An attempted burglar has been arrested after a homeowner held him at gunpoint inside of the home on Monday in Statesville, authorities are saying.

Statesville resident Brandon Knight, 26, was caught after an attempted home robbery near 1404 Turnersburg Highway in Sttaesville on Monday.

The homeowner stated the suspect came in through the back door and went into the bedroom to try to steal jewelry.

Officers were able to link this attempted robbery to another robbery that was also reported in the neighborhood the same day and were able to find some of those stolen items on Knight. A third breaking and entering case was reported later in the evening, also believed to be related by Knight.

All of the items were returned to the rightful owners.

Knight is facing multiple charges including breaking and entering and possession of a controlled substance.