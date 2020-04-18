Serious injuries reported in Gastonia car accident

article

One person was seriously injured in a car accident in Gaston County on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officials responded Saturday afternoon to reports of an accident involving injuries that could be life-threatening. The Jaws of Life was used and the roadway was shut down.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Hickory Grove and Wonderwood roads.

An air Medic transport was involved and the East Gaston Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.