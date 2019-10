Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Interstate 77 near Huntersville.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on I-77 southbound to the I-485 outer loop.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Two lanes on I-77 southbound are closed as crews investigate the crash.

No other information has been released.