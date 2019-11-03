Services held for former US Sen. Kay Hagan

Family and friends gathered to remember former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina, who died of a rare virus at the age of 66.

The service for Hagan was held on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, where she lived for decades. A Hagan family spokeswoman said the church service would be open to the public and followed by a visitation with the family.

About three years ago, Hagan contracted a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, leading to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk. She died Monday.

The Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008, after a 10-year state legislative career. Hagan served one term before losing to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.