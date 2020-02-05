Set sail with the gals aboard a 5-night ‘Golden Girls’ themed cruise

Set sail with your favorite golden gals on board a five-night cruise themed around the popular 1980s sitcom, “The Golden Girls.”

This once-in-a-lifetime excursion is sure to be a high-class, high seas adventure that includes all the mandatory affairs for any die-hard “Golden Girls” fan.

Whether it’s a Cheesecake Sail Away Party, a Key West Golden Fans Bar Crawl or a bingo night like you’ve never experienced before, lucky adventurers aboard the cruise are sure to live it up just like the show’s main characters, Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia.

The themed cruise sets sail Feb. 24, 2020 with various stops on its itinerary, including Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

Cabins start at $1,499.99 with suites going for as much as $3,305.99.

FILE - Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White.

A show with a groundbreaking premise at the time it premiered, “The Golden Girls” featured the zany exploits of four elderly women navigating life after marriage.

Advertisement

The sitcom racked up nearly 70 Emmy nominations and dominated popular culture at a time when the comedy world was comprised of mostly younger males.

The show has had such tremendous impact on popular culture that various “Golden Girls”-themed pop ups such as a “Golden Girls”-themed Airbnb or “Golden Girls” puppet show have been created since the classic sitcom went off the air in 1992.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.