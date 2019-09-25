Several CMS elementary schools receive questionable health scores

Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received questionable health inspection scores.

Six CMS elementary schools, Oaklawn, Hidden Valley, Merry Oaks, Montclaire, Rama Road, and Winterfield, received "B" grades on their building inspections since the start of the school year.

Hidden Valley Elementary School, located on Snow White Lane, received one of the worst inspection scores with an 88. Inspectors said they found dead insects within the light shields and droppings under some sinks in classrooms.

"That makes me think maybe they need more help in cleanings," said Jennifer Diaz.

Diaz's daughters attend Hidden Valley. She's also concerned about the dirty toilets inspectors said they found in the boys and girls restrooms.

"I don't like my daughters going to the bathroom if it's not very clean and sometimes they tell me the toilets are not flushing and the bathrooms don't have toilet paper," she said.

Just this week inspectors gave Oaklawn Elementary School a score of 88.5 on its building inspection health report. They found black build-up on water fountains and water-stained ceiling tiles near the cafeteria hallways and the media center.

Advertisement

Health inspectors also do food inspections at the schools. All of them received an "A" grade.