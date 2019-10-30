Several neighborhoods consider postponing trick-or-treating due to forecasted storms

article

Several neighborhoods in the Charlotte area are considering changing the day that kids go trick-or-treating this year with strong to possibly severe storms forecasted for Halloween day.

Neighbors across Mecklenburg and Gaston County have been discussing allowing kids to trick-or-treat on Friday or even over the weekend with the potential for dangerous storms across the area.

HEAVY RAIN COULD DISRUPT YOUR TRICK-OR-TREATING PLANS

The storms are at a level two risk category, meaning there could be damaging wind gusts, possible flooding and even chances for isolated tornadoes.

City councilman Tariq Bokhari posed the question on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, asking how many people in Charlotte would be open to the city as a whole postponing trick-or-treating to Friday.

" I don’t even know if that’s possible, but thought I’d see the public response before I try," he said.

Advertisement

POLL: DO YOU SUPPORT HALLOWEEN BEING MOVED DUE TO A BAD FORECAST?

He also posted a live video discussing the reasoning behind postponing, saying the concern is more the severe weather rather than the rain, and that it's about safety of the children above anything else. Bokhari said he talked to city staff and

"We don't want to have a news story the day after Halloween that some child has died because of a very dangerous weather event."

"Keep your eye on the weather forecast. My number one recommendation is no matter what, if it's going to be dangerous do not put on your stupid hat, as someone might have said in the past stay home, stay safe."

He said the decision needs to be made on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. He's encouraging neighbors to continue having those conversations and make sure to communicate this information through social media. He asks that community leaders relay the danger and

A Mount Holly Facebook group made a decision not to postpone, saying "trick-or-treating will go as usual on October 31st, 2019 rain or no rain."

Huntingtowne Farms neighborhood and Elizabeth in south Charlotte voted to move to Friday as well as Waterstone neighborhood in Fort Mill.

Rosemont Manor Haunt has also postponed their event.

Let us know what your neighborhood is doing so we can spread the word! Message us on Facebook, email newstips@foxtv.com or call us at 704-944-3300.