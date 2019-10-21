Several people wanted in shooting that injured 1 person in Gaston County

The Gaston County Police Department is searching for several people in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital this weekend.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20 in the 500 block of New Haven Road.

Based on initial information, officers were told there were possibly multiple suspects involved. The victim was located on New Haven Road and initially taken to CaroMont Medical Regional Center and then transferred to CMC-Main in Charlotte for treatment.

At this point, the Criminal Investigations Unit is attempting to identify and locate several people who were at the scene and left prior to officers' arrival.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. J. Shaw at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.