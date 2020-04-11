Several small businesses apply for COVID-19 loans

Small businesses are really feeling the pinch amid the coronavirus outbreak.

About 70 percent of small business owners applied for emergency loans in the last week, but there are local grass root efforts to help get results.

Businesses across the Queen City have found themselves laying off employees and running out of money in the wake of COVID-19



"We try to let them know that there are private lenders out here who want to help them and see them get back on their feet as soon as possible," Thomas Edmondson said.



A bill passed by Congress is looking to help move that along. It includes loans offered by the government to allow small businesses the money they need to pay rent, expenses and most importantly keep their staff paid and employed.



"The SBA has certified a group of private lenders that are creating foot teams to be able to help enroll them in the paycheck protection program,” Larry Hunter told FOX 46.



Edmundson and Hunter are two of those private lenders, going from business to business to help people enroll and answer any questions they may have.

The pair say the biggest hang-up most people are having is the issue with websites and the long wait lines to get in contact with someone over the phone.



"If you apply it’s probably going to be up to seven days before you hear back.”



The two say the other thing that makes businesses wary are the number of people trying to scam others. They say when it comes to small businesses and getting the money they need to stay afloat the best advice they have really applys to everyone.



"Go ahead and get in line. Getting in line is reaching out to us or other relief agents to be able to sign up for PPP,” Hunter said.

