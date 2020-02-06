Severe storms sweep across Charlotte area causing damage, school delays

Strong storms swept across the greater Charlotte area Thursday, causing widespread damage and dangerous conditions.

The heavy rain and high winds picked up early in the morning. Hours of saturation made the ground soft and heavy gusts of wind made it easy to take trees down across neighborhoods.

On Park Road in south Charlotte, at least a dozen trees had the street shut down near Pineville-Matthews Road. One car was crushed, almost hidden beneath all of the branches and leaves.

In York County, one person was killed when a tree fell onto their car. Police have not released any information about the victim in that incident.

In an effort to avoid any other potentially dangerous situations on the road, several schools have decided to have a two-hour delay in place Friday. Those schools include:

Avery County Schools

Alexander County Schools

Burke County Public Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Catawba County Schools

Cherokee County School District

Clover School District

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Gaston County Schools

Hickory Public Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Lancaster County School District

Lincoln County Schools

Newton-Conover Public Schools

Union County Public Schools

York County Schools

Anson, Cabarrus and Stanly County Schools will be closed due to flooded roads.

Over in Shelby, power was knocked out for one neighborhood and flooding took over the streets. A sewage line broke and residents are looking at a long clean-up process ahead.