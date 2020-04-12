Severe weather expected overnight Sunday into Monday

article

With many people expected to be working from home on Monday, residents may now have to deal with power outages due to anticipated severe and potentially damaging wind gusts overnight Sunday into Monday.

Severe and possible damaging storms are expected to move through the Charlotte metro early Monday morning beginning around 2 a.m. Scattered showers are also expected Sunday afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm.

Sunday and Monday are both Fox 46 Charlotte Neighborhood Weather Alert days.

With strong wind gusts expected, Duke Energy says it is preparing in advance of the storms. “We know how important electricity is to customers at a time when so many are home all day, every day,” said Duke Energy Carolinas storm director Jason Hollifield. “Add to that, this is an important holiday weekend and sacred time for many people. We will work to respond to power outages as quickly as they occur, recognizing we must also ensure the safety of our crews and the communities we serve through proper social distancing practices and other protective measures.”

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Burke, and Caldwell counties until 9 a.m. on Monday. A large storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

Heavier storms are possible Sunday into Monday morning as the cold front slides through the region. There is a slight risk for severe storms with this system so stay tuned to Fox 46 Charlotte for the very latest. Any storm has the potential for damaging winds, torrential downpours, lightning, small hail, and an isolated tornado.

Behind this front on Monday afternoon skies will quickly clear out with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. Another small disturbance will bring more unsettled weather to the area late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 80% PM shower/storms. Hi: 67

Monday: 50% showers/storms early; then partly sunny. Hi: 80 Lo: 46