Sex offender arrested, found wandering Independence High, police say

A veteran school resource officer is being hailed a hero after catching a registered sex offender wandering around a local high school.

The officer stopped Xavier Farmer, 21, after he was "suspiciously" walking through the halls at Independence High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The school resource officer detained Farmer after speaking with him. Farmer was arrested on school grounds and taken to jail.

Investigators said the veteran officer's training, experience and intuitions are what led to Farmer's arrest.