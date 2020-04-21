'She was a tough girl': York County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of Bloodhound Hattie

article

It’s with a heavy heart that Sheriff Tolson and the York County K-9 Unit announces the passing of 11 ½ year veteran Bloodhound Hattie. Hattie had been on the YCSO K-9 Unit since she was 8-months-old.

In her 11-year career as a bloodhound tracker she and her handler Cpl. Tim Carroll were responsible for hundreds of locates and saves of wanted suspects, armed robbers, and shooting suspects; to missing children and dementia patients.

Hattie fought back health issues in the past from a snake bite, stroke, and cancer.

Photo: York County Sheriff's Office

Hattie was also shot at during an ambush situation and still tracked the suspect down. Her first week back on the job after going through chemotherapy treatment and been deemed cancer-free, Hattie tracked down a car chase suspect through several neighborhoods to a house where the person was found hiding in a closet

“She was a tough girl,” said Carroll. “A recent health issue was too much for Hattie to fight back from and after fighting for so hard and for so long her body had enough.”

Hattie’s sister Molly was a K-9 Bloodhound for the Rock Hill Police K-9 Unit.