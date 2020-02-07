Shelby neighbors concerned about flooding after past issues

A neighborhood in Shelby is facing serious flooding issues.

It was around 1 p.m. Thursday when FOX 46 came across what can be described as a big problem that only seemed to be getting worse, taking driveways, yards and pools with it.

"We do have a few spots that are seeing more flooding than others," said Chief Jeff Ledford with the Shelby Police Department.

Chief Ledford says all this mess came from rains upstream. It led to overflowing creeks, and that was not the only thing overflowing.

When the waters receded, you could smell the raw sewage coming up, leaving traces of toilet paper and hypodermic needles in the road.

Jamie Stuart says that is part of a larger problem. Whenever it rains, the sewer system overflows.

"Every time we get a little more than usual rain, that manhole cover seems to move and my yard is flooded in sewage," Stuart said.

So it isn't just rainwater in the neighborhood, it's a little bit of everything. Authorities across Cleveland County reported issues, for example, the trees down in the Lawndale Community.

Advertisement

"I knew it was on my road, so I took off from work, got a saw to clear it out," Ryan Fogelman said. He cleared the tree that was down on the road.

While FOX 46 was out on Windsor Drive, they, too, had a tree down that took the power with it. All in all, it was a mess of a day, in every sense of the word.

"It was around three-feet deep, you can see all kinds of water line," Stuart said.