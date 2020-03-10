Shelby shooting leaves two men injured

article

Two men were injured in a shooting in Shelby on Monday, police say.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim around 3 p.m. and found Timothy Price, who had been shot in the chest. Detectives learned the shooting occurred at 4142 Fallston Road in Shelby. A short time later another gunshot wound victim, Jackie Smith, who lives at said address, was discovered. Smith had been shot in the leg.

Both Price and Smith identified Cherryville resident Jeremy Wright as the shooter and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Smith was treated and released from the hospital while Price continues to receive medical attention.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is encouraged to contact officials at 704-484-4822.