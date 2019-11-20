Shelby teacher arrested for 'lewd' relationship with student

article

A teacher at a Cleveland County academy has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Whitney Baker, who teaches at Turning Point Academy, is accused of taking indecent liberties with a student on three occasions including one incident that occurred at the school. The other two occasions included the use of social media where 'lewd and lascivious' acts occurred with the student.

This investigation remains open and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office intends to interview students, staff, and administrators.