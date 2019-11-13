Shelters already filling up, handing out supplies as cold weather hits

On a day like Tuesday, even the sunshine isn't making it feel any better. The bitter cold, leading some in the Queen City to go where they can. For Lucas Roberts, it’s his car.

“It’s hard for me being in that car, and it's freezing,” Roberts said.

Roberts has been in his car because his wife and three children are staying at the Salvation Army and he doesn't want to be any further away from them than he has to.

“For me, just being around them, and take them to school, and work at the same place,” Roberts said.

What his family is dealing with is not unusual right now. With the temperatures the way they are, so many are reaching out, trying to stay warm.

“Already today, we've given out 86 mats, and that's on top of 410 beds,” said Randall Hitt with the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte.

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have teamed up with a number of organizations to take in people in that dire need.

Advertisement

Some are homeless and others are in a tough spot and simply need a place to stay, out of the cold. The Urban Ministry Center's Men's Shelter is trying to help those that need it, out. So is the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross. The Crisis Assistance Center is helping those still in their home, but dealing without any power.

“Even if you're inside, it's going to get pretty cold,” said Liana Humphrey with Crisis Assistance Ministries.

But for some, they have little choice if they want to stay close.

“It’s kind of hard to go to work and have a positive attitude and know after 10 hours of work, I have to go back to the car,” Roberts said.

