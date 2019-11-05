Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested after shooting young woman in the face in Hickory

A 15-year-old has been arrested for shooting a young woman in the face Monday night in Hickory, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 8:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory.

As deputies arrived to the scene they encountered a 19-year-old young woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was rushed to Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Deputies said a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested in this case and is in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

No further information was available due to the suspect being a juvenile.