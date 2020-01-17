Sheriff: 16-year-old, with possible Latin street gang ties, arrested on drug and weapons charges

article

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged Thursday after deputies said they discovered methamphetamine and other drugs and weapons inside his home while he was on probation.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, detectives responded with DSS to do a welfare check in the 600 block of Pine Ridge Road in China Grove.

DSS has been alerted that a 16-year-old, already on probation, was living at the home alone for a week after the parent had been arrested. Information was received that the teen was using drugs, and having a lot of visitors at the residence.

As Rowan County DSS and detectives arrived they saw evidence of drug use and secured the home. Detectives returned with a search warrant and additional investigators arrived.

During the search, detectives discovered 21 marijuana plants being grown inside a camper, along with 84 grams of marijuana individually packaged and 44 grams of methamphetamine. Detectives also seized three handguns, two rifles and tactical shotgun and an assault rifle.

Advertisement

The investigation revealed the juvenile had possible Latin street gang ties. The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile, deputies said.