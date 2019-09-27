Sheriff: 2 arrested after striking man with 2X4 piece of wood, masonry brick

article

Two people are facing multiple charges after deputies say they got into a physical fight and then brutally attacked a man who attempted to break them up.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at a home in the 1000 block of Bexley Lane in Lincolnton.

As deputies got to the scene they found a man in the yard bleeding from his injuries and another man and a woman running from the crime scene into a wooded area. The two suspects, Colby Lane Powers, 26, and Casey Nicole Murphy, 29, both of Murphy, were detained while officers investigated.

The couple was reportedly at the Bexley Lane home to visit and became combative toward each other. After being told to leave the home the argument between Powers and Murphy continued in the yard.

The victim, in an attempt to break up the fight, came out of the home and confronted Powers. Both suspects began fighting with the victim striking him on the body and head with a two-by-four piece of wood and a masonry brick.

Deputies said the victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment of his injuries.

Powers and Murphy were charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. Murphy was also charged with injury to real property, possession of a controlled substance schedule II, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murphy was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $37,000 secured bond. Powers was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond.