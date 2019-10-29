Sheriff: Burglary suspect captured after reporting his vehicle left at the crime scene stolen

article

A man who was wanted in connection to a home break-in has been captured in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office.

The burglary happened on Sunday, Oct. 27 at a residence located on McRee Road in Lincolnton.

Deputies were called to the house after someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked near the home. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered a white Ford Ranger pickup truck parked behind the residence. A deputy entered the building and could see a white male standing behind a standup toolbox. He gave the suspect commands to show his hands but the man ran from the building.

Deputies chased the man as he ran from the home but lost sight of him in the residential neighborhood. Deputies seized the truck which had been loaded with a number of items out of the house. The vehicle was towed from the residence.

Charles Thomas Robinette, 46, of Statesville, was located on Monday, Oct. 28 along Gladstone Lane when he tried to report the vehicle he was driving had been stolen. Deputies took Robinette into custody and served him with warrants in the break-in on McRee Road.

Robinette has been charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, second-degree burglary of an unoccupied building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. He was also charged with misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail grounds. A detention officer discovered a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine hidden in his pants pocket.

Robinette is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $27,500 secured bond.