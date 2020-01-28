Sheriff holds vigil for Rockdale County investigator who died from the flu

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office held a candlelight vigil to honor one of their investigators who died from the flu over the weekend.

Investigator John Cole Haynie passed away Saturday night after a month-long medical battle. (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds gathered at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on Chambers Drive in Conyers at 6 p.m. Tuesday to remember Investigator John Cole Haynie who died Saturday. He was just 27.

Investigator Haynie battled the flu for several months.

Haynie worked for the Sheriff's Office for eight years, joining the organization in 2012 as a detention deputy and eventually becoming a fugitive investigator with the Judicial Services Division.

The department's captain said Haynie always came to work with a smile and was the first to offer to help.

“We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community. And with that, we mourn," Sheriff Eric J. Levett said on Facebook. "The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers to Cole’s family."