Sheriff: Missing Clemson University student found dead in Tennessee

The body of a missing Clemson University student has been found in Tennessee, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were following up on leads that John Andrew Martin, 21, may have been in the Sevier County, Tennessee area. Detectives contacted the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

John Andrew Martin, Jr. was located in Sevier County along with his vehicle. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the death investigation surrounding Martin.

"The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy," Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said.

Martin was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

"I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our detectives during this investigation," Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said.