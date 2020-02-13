Sheriff: Missing SC girl never returned to father after visit with mother

article

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Deputies say Amirah Watson, 10, was with her mother, ‪Tynesha Brooks, and was scheduled to be returned to her father, who has primary custody, on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The mother failed to return Amirah to her father. Brooks is believed to live in and have ties to Richland County.

"Help us bring Amirah home. If you see them or know where they are, call 911," the Sheriff's Office said.

